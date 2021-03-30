Wanderers turmoil as chair Sikwese resigns, says ‘things are getting out of hand’

Mighty Wanderers club chairperson Simon Sikwese has resigned barely a day after the club main supporters committee suspended the executive committee except him.

Club general secretary Victor Maunde and treasurer Robert Mbedza earlier resigned as crisis continues to brew at Lali Lubani Road outfit.

“I have my personal integrity to protect and I believe things are getting out of hand,” said Sikwese.

He said there is no way he could stay on after hearing that the supporters committee had suspended the entire executive committee.

“It was only after I contacted the supporters committee chairperson [Melvin Nkunika] that he changed his tune to say I was an exception.

“They cannot make such decisions without consulting. It means as a club we have lost direction.”

