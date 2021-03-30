Wanderers turmoil as chair Sikwese resigns, says ‘things are getting out of hand’

March 30, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Mighty  Wanderers club chairperson Simon Sikwese has resigned barely a day after the  club main supporters committee suspended the executive committee except him.

Simon Sikwese: Steps down amid chaos at Wanderers club

Club general secretary Victor Maunde and treasurer Robert Mbedza  earlier resigned as crisis continues to brew at Lali Lubani Road outfit.

“I have my personal integrity to protect and I believe things are getting out of hand,” said Sikwese.

He said there is no way he could stay on  after hearing that the supporters committee had suspended the entire executive committee.

“It was only after I contacted the supporters committee chairperson [Melvin Nkunika] that he changed his tune to say I was an exception.

“They cannot make such decisions without consulting. It means as a club we have lost direction.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lego
Lego
2 hours ago

So the supporters have more powers than the executive,it sounds so strange to me?

0
Reply
Che pichesi
Che pichesi
2 hours ago

Sad. Why letting savages to have power

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Sumbuleta found guilty of sexual abuse at MBC: MHRC probe calls for  prosecution

Malawi Human Rights  Commission (MHRC) has released the findings of their investigations on allegations lodged against former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation...

Close