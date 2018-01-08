Meke Mwase guides Kasungu’s TN Stars to Super League promotion

History has been made as TN Stars beat Support Battalion 1-0 on Sunday to become the first ever team from Kasungu District to earn promotion into the elite TNM Super League.

TN Stars have been crowned champions of the Chipiku Central Region Football League (CRFL) with a single game in hand to wind up the 2017-18 soccer season.

They have so far collected 76 points from 36 games after winning 24 games, losing 10 times and drawing twice.

Both the team Head Coach Meke Mwase and Club owner Thomas Nyirenda were on cloud nine after the final whistle in their Sunday match played at Kasungu Stadium.

“We thank God for winning this important match and that we are finally the champions. It has been a long way and not that easy but all has happened by the grace of God,” Mwase told reporters.

“We are not going have a long break what we will do is to sit down with the owner of the club to map the way forward ahead of our debut Super League season,” added the former Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Jomo Cosmos defender.

On his part, Nyirenda said: “I am very happy that finally our dream of being promoted to the elite league has been fulfilled”.

He further saluted Mwase for his expertise and tireless effort in working with the club.

“We have worked with Mr. Mwase since 2009 although he took a short break when he went to Swaziland but when he returned, he refused to coach big clubs and opted to return to our club,” he said.

TN Stars will join Nchalo United who were crowned champions of the Master Security Southern Region Football League (SRFL) as well as Karonga United who are the champions of the Simama Northern Region Football League (NRFK) and makes a return into the elite league after being relegated a season ago.

The three regional champions will replace Chitipa United, Blantyre United and Premier Bet Wizards who were relegated at the end of the just ended season

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :