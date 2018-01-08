Fischer tips upcoming players on discipline

Nyasa Big Bullets veteran winger and the longest Super League serving player Fischer ‘Jahman Anong’a’ Kondowe has urged young footballers in the country to always take discipline at heart if they are to benefit

a lot from their football careers and play for a long time.

Kondowe was speaking on Saturday when he was invited to be the guest during Griffin Young Stars U-20 Galla Event held at Bullets Club House in Blantyre.

The event was mainly organised by the owner of the team Griffin Saenda Junior with the aim celebrating for being champions of the 2017 FMB U-20 League as well as awarding the most outstanding players of the just ended season.

The former Flames winger who also donated a boot to Malawi U-20 and Griffin Young Stars striker Peter Banda for scooping the Player of the Players and Top Goals corer award said Malawi is blessed with many football talent but it is becoming more difficult for the country to benefit because most of the players they don’t keep their form for a long time due to lack of self confidence and discipline.

He, therefore, urged the upcoming players to make sure they avoid involving themselves in smoking, drinking beer, multiple sex relationship and other immoral behaviours that can put their careers at a risk.

“Discipline is paramount in any field including football and nobody can achieve in life if he/she ignores it. Young players should know that football alone is a serious job at its own so you need to be proud for being footballers and you should also take education very serious because football also need school,” said Kondowe.

Owner and head coach of the team Griffin Saenda Junior told Nyasa Times that he was very much excited for fulfilling their dream of hosting the event saying it will help to motivate the players in the next season and in their football careers.

“The boys did a wonderful job last year as you know that we played 34 games from district, regional and national level without testing any defeat so I thought it wise to come up with this party just to relax

with them and appreciate their effort,” said Saenda Junior.

During the event Levison Chabwera won as the most disciplined player while the most improved player was Emmanuel Chipapa and Yusufu Luwanda got the best midfielder award.

National Youth Football Association (NYFA) vice general secretary Dan Chemis Makiyi congratulated Griffin Young Stars for setting a good example for becoming the first FMB U-20 team to organise Galla Event.

He also urged other teams to emulate the idea.

