Men in Ntchisi shun adult literacy lessons

Ntchisi district community development officer (DCDO) Emmanuel Kasomphe has expressed concern that some illiterate men in the district shun adult literacy lessons.

Speaking over the weekend during a graduation for adult literacy learners in Chipuka Extension Planning Area (EPA) in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalumo in the district, the DCDO said most adult literacy learning centres in the district are dominated by women.He said in Chipuka EPA there were about 90 women and 16 men attending adult literacy lessons.

“It does not necessarily mean that most men in the district are able to read and write but the fact remains that they are just shy to come out in the open and attend the lessons,” said Kasomphe.

He observed that education is the hub of development and it is high time people started attending adult literacy lessons to positively contribute to development.

Total Land Care gender and nutrition coordinator Tasha Msango, whose organisation is supporting adult literacy training in 10 literacy centres, said they realised it is not easy to work with illiterate people.

“It is not easy to work with farmers who neither read nor write. Farming is a business and needs people who are able to read and write so they can easily keep records and know whether they are making profits or not,” she said

