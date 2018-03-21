Men in Ntchisi shun adult literacy lessons

March 21, 2018 Pauline Kaude -Mana 2 Comments

Ntchisi district community development officer (DCDO) Emmanuel Kasomphe has expressed concern that some illiterate men in the district shun adult literacy lessons.

Few men attend adult literacy lessons

Speaking over the weekend during a graduation for adult literacy learners in Chipuka Extension Planning Area (EPA) in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalumo in the district, the DCDO said most adult literacy learning centres in the district are dominated by women.He said in Chipuka EPA there were about 90 women and 16 men attending adult literacy lessons.

“It does not necessarily mean that most men in the district are able to read and write but the fact remains that they are just shy to come out in the open and attend the lessons,” said Kasomphe.

He observed that education is the hub of development and it is high time people started attending adult literacy lessons to positively contribute to development.

Total Land Care gender and nutrition coordinator Tasha Msango, whose organisation is supporting adult literacy training in 10 literacy centres, said they realised it is not easy to work with illiterate people.

“It is not easy to work with farmers who neither read nor write. Farming is a business and needs people who are able to read and write so they can easily keep records and know whether they are making profits or not,” she said

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Men in Ntchisi shun adult literacy lessons"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Kangoma
Guest
Kangoma

Inu m’mati Gule Wamkulu awedza nthawi yanji?

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 18 minutes ago
ngoma
Guest
ngoma

you want to tell us that there is no illiteracy in your district? a silly comment….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes 48 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes