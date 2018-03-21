Ministry, Roads Authority demand market relocation in Dowa

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and the Roads Authority (RA) have told Dowa District Council to relocate Chimwanza Market in the district.

The market lies between the Dowa Boma junction and Mponela stretch of the M1.

Dowa District Council chairperson Precious Chaguza Kambuzi reported to a full council meeting that officials from the ministry and RA told the district commissioner that the market was within the road reserve, making it accident prone.

He said apart from the reasons advanced by the two government entities, the place is also small for a market.

“Just last Monday some vendors fought for space and one was stabbed. A truck driver recently lost control of his vehicle and nearly hit some vendors and their customers, the market is putting lives of people at risk,” said Kambuzi.

There have been efforts to help reduce road accidents in the district with authorities constructing a rumble surface at Dzaleka Refugee Camp along the Dowa Boma Road to control over-speeding vehicles.

According to media reports, Nhaka Afrikan World View (Nawo), a non-governmental organisation implementing various interventions in the district recently called on RA to construct a rumble surface at between Mbolembole Motel and Mponela Police Station in Mponela because the place is accident-prone

