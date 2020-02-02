Men react to vulgar messages as Malawi women protest over mini-skirt stripping
Men have reacted furiously over messages on placards carried by some women activists during peaceful protest marches against women harassment for wearing mini-skirts by gang of unemployed youths and sidewalk vendors.
The marches follow the harassment of a woman in Blantyre this week by mostly street vendors over the woman’s wearing of a miniskirt.
Some women wore mini-skirts and bum shorts to the demonstration to show their outrage.
In some of the placards, the messages read, ‘I didn’t come from your rib. You came from my vagina’ and ‘The mere existence of your penis should not be a threat to my life.’
Some men have taken up in various social media platforms to condemn the strong language in the messages by the women activists.
The men said freedom of speech should not be at the expense of Malawi’s rich traditions and culture.
One sign was held up during the gathering with the words: “Vendor: Today I buy from you, tomorrow you undress me?”
In Mzuzu, the protesters have reacted angrily after the council chief executive officer McCloud Kadammanja delegated a security guard to receive a petition.
The protesters said the chief executive officer was not serious on a very important issue.
Until 1994, women in the deeply conservative southern African country were banned from wearing trousers or mini-skirts under the autocratic rule of Hastings Banda.
Men were also banned from having long hair.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
While the savagery of the men who accosted the lady deserves condemnation in strongest terms, the shebeen language use by the women, some of whom have the reputatation of descent women, is very unbecoming. Shame on you ladies of substance.
Our grandmothers knew what they were talking about when they schooled young girls not to show their legs above the knee because this disturbed the opposite sex. Wearing mini skirts or revealing dress disturbs the other sex and it should be borne in mind that peoples’ levels of thinking are diverse and you can’t just brush this off by telling men to zip their pants.
Please mothers be tough with our little sisters otherwise we will question their upbringing which may be a negative reflection on you.
A right is right so long as it does not infringe other rights too.Un dressing women on public is wrong.same as dressing on shabe min-skairts in public is wrong.Malawians should understand that dressing are meant for suitable occasions.eg a night dress is suitable for night function,wedding dress for wedings,bombas suitable for under wair and a trouser coveres it.same with mi-skirts for dancing and other sporting activities or bedroom not public places.Women should understand that some of the dress codes they put on,infringes Mens rights.Ladies nowaday does not understand that men have gone violent because of dwindling standard culture in ladies.
Ndiyetu muzingoyenda maliseche ngati nyama zopanda mzimu kuti anthu aziona zomwe mumafuna kuti muonetsezo. How would you advise your daughters to dress respectfully when you as a mother are in the forefront breaking the dress code? You lose your diginity. Inenso ndine mayi koma tisanamizane apa, zina zimanyanya. Freedom of speech izikhala ndi malire. Kumeneko ndi kutengera freedom of speech pam’gong’o. I remember a certain UDF polititian was mocking AFORD’s V sign that yemwe amagwiritsa ntchito that sign watukwana mayi wake. People reacted angrily. What more ndi kutchula mayina a ziwalo zobisika. Yes, men came from that part of your… Read more »
The women did nothing wrong but express what was in them. What ” deep tradition”? . Does deep tradition involve undressing women. Shame on Malawian men because you have failed to stand with yours mothers and sisters in their abuse. Maybe if a group of men decided to join the demos, the wording would have been different. When you remain silent you are part of the problem. YES Malawian men, you are the problem. Why didn’t a group of ” well meaning men” mobilise themselves to rescue her quickly. BECAUSE THEY DO NOT EXIST.
Inunso khalani chete apa… Me and I can’t allow any of my relative to dress like that and go out into the public. Even if it was my mother. Everything has its own limit… Olo uhule uli ndi malo ndi nthawi yake yopangila… Anamuchita bwino hule uyu mwina ana ake axapulumuka sazatengera za uhule wakewo.
@Rage you speak wisdom✊
Who has allowed such words to pass to the general public. Paja sensorship board inatha. Ma rights amenewo.