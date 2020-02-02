Police ‘curfew’ in Lilongwe: ConCourt nearby roads closes Monday

Malawi Police have enhanced security around the High Court in Lilongwe as some roads near the court premises where the judgement in the presidential elections case is set to be delivered, will be closed for 12 hours on Monday.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will on Monday February 3 2020 deliver the landmark judgement where the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera and UTM’s Saulos Chilima are challenging the results of last year’s presidential election.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera says the police will restrict motorists and pedestrians’ movement on Monday when the Constitutional Court will deliver the elections case judgement.

Kadadzera says motorists and people will not have access to the road from Likuni Round to Lilongwe Town Hall Round About (Glyn Jones Road) then Lilongwe Hotel to Lilongwe Golf Club (Tsiranana Road) and Mtunthama Road past High Court to Lilongwe Golf Club (Likuni Bus Stop), among security measures.

The curfew around the court premises will start from 6 in the morning to six in the evening.

Kadadzera says access to the court will only be after production of a valid identity card and a gate pass issued by the court.

He said for the rest of the country, it will be business as usual.

The fears ahead of the ruling appear to stem from the series of post-elections demonstrations, some of which turned ugly, organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

HRDC has since pleaded with petitioners, respondents and all Malawians to respect the February 3 2020 verdict and keep peace.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :