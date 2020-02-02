Police ‘curfew’ in Lilongwe: ConCourt nearby roads closes Monday

February 2, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Police have enhanced security around the High Court in Lilongwe as some roads near the court premises where the judgement in the presidential elections case is set to be delivered, will be closed for 12 hours on Monday.

Security forces tighten security as ConCourt ruling is set to be delivered Monday February 3

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will on Monday February 3 2020 deliver the landmark judgement where the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera and UTM’s Saulos Chilima are challenging the results of last year’s presidential election.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera says the police will restrict motorists and pedestrians’ movement on Monday when the Constitutional Court will deliver the elections case judgement.

Kadadzera says  motorists and people will not have access to the road from Likuni Round to Lilongwe Town Hall Round About (Glyn Jones Road) then Lilongwe Hotel to Lilongwe Golf Club (Tsiranana Road) and Mtunthama Road past High Court to Lilongwe Golf Club (Likuni Bus Stop), among security measures.

The curfew around the court premises will start from 6 in the morning to six in the evening.

Kadadzera says access to the court will only be after production of a valid identity card and a gate pass issued by the court.

He said for the rest of the country, it will be business as usual.

The fears ahead of the ruling appear to stem from the series of post-elections demonstrations, some of which turned ugly, organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

HRDC has since pleaded with petitioners, respondents and all Malawians to respect the February 3 2020 verdict and keep peace.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Evance Charles Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Evance Charles
Guest
Evance Charles

if MCP win this judgement i’ll just thank GOD

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago