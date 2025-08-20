MERA Orders Some Fuel Stations to Operate Only Between 6AM and 6PM

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has issued a strict directive requiring selected fuel service stations across the country to operate only between 6:00 in the morning and 6:00 in the evening, effective immediately and until further notice.

The directive, dated 19th August 2025, is part of measures aimed at addressing persistent fuel shortages and ensuring fair and equitable distribution of fuel to consumers.

According to MERA, the fuel supply crisis has been worsened by illegal activities such as fuel vending, hoarding, and supply to the parallel market, which have made it difficult for ordinary Malawians to access fuel.

The authority has listed specific fuel stations in various districts where the new rules will apply. These include:

Mulanje: Muloza-Mount Meru, Muloza-Total, Energem-Chiponde, Namwera-Super Sink

Phalombe/Chiradzulu: Chiringa-Engen, Chimbiya-Engen

Kasungu/Mchinji: Mkanda-Total, Mwami-Takondwa

Mzimba: Ekwendeni-Total, Mpherembe-Super Sink

Karonga/Chitipa: Karonga-Petroda, Karonga-Puma, Karonga-Total, Karonga Ipyana-Mount Meru, Karonga-SIMSO, Kaporo-SIMSO, Chitipa-Puma, Chitipa-Mount Meru, Chitipa Bishop-Mount Meru

Ntcheu: Malirana-Puma

Neno/Ntchisi: Ndaula-Mount Meru

Jenda: Mount Meru, Jenda-Engen, Champhira-Engen

MERA has made it clear that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) operating in these areas are required to ensure their service stations strictly comply with the operating hours.

The regulator has also intensified monitoring and inspections to enforce the directive. Any service station found opening outside the prescribed hours or engaging in illegal fuel-related dealings will face serious consequences, including administrative and legal penalties, suspension, or even revocation of operating licenses.

“This temporary measure is to guarantee fairness and stop unscrupulous practices that undermine public access to fuel,” reads part of the directive.

MERA has since called on members of the public to report any fuel stations suspected of engaging in illegal activities to the nearest police station, through its toll-free line 4259, or via email at [email protected].

