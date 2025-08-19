Mutharika Welcomes Interchange Naming, But Questions Timing and Chileka Airport Renaming

Former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika has welcomed the decision to name the Interchange after him—but says the timing raises eyebrows.

Speaking through his spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, Mutharika wondered why the gesture has come only weeks before the elections, despite the Interchange existing for years.

“They say the opposition never appreciates, but we do appreciate. What surprises us is that this has been done at the last minute, long after we requested it. Still, we acknowledge the gesture,” said Mutharika.

The former Head of State also took aim at the government’s move to rename Chileka Airport, saying the name change means little without proper upgrades.

“For all these years, they have failed to renovate Chileka to meet international standards. Now they have just changed the name? Even if someone lands there and sees your name, can you really be proud of how it looks right now?” he asked.

