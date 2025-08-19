Iceland Pumps K15.6 Billion into Mangochi Basic Services Programme Phase III

The Government of Iceland has reaffirmed its commitment to Malawi’s development by endorsing the third phase of the Mangochi Basic Services Programme (MBSP), a K15.6 billion initiative set to transform service delivery across the lakeshore district.

The programme—jointly funded by the Embassy of Iceland and the Government of Malawi—follows two earlier phases, MBSP I (2012–2016) and MBSP II (2017–2025), which significantly improved access to health, education, water, sanitation, forestry, and economic empowerment in rural Mangochi.

Running from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2028, the new phase aims to consolidate those gains, ensure long-term sustainability, and deepen cross-sector collaboration.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony at Mangochi District Council offices, Iceland’s Head of Mission David Bjarnason said the initiative underscores Iceland’s unwavering support for rural communities in Malawi.

“Through the previous interventions, we have uplifted the lives of Mangochi communities in health, education, water, sanitation, and economic development. With this new phase, we want to build on those successes and secure sustainability,” Bjarnason said.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Esmie Kainja, hailed the project as a timely intervention to strengthen service delivery in the district.

On his part, Mangochi District Commissioner Davie Chigwenembe pledged full transparency and accountability in implementation, stressing that the ultimate goal is to improve livelihoods and build resilient communities.

