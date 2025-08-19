Enhancing Fuel Distribution in Malawi: African Energy and Mount Meru Seal Strategic Deal

Malawi’s fuel sector is set for a major boost following a new strategic partnership between two leading energy companies, African Energy and Petroleum Limited and Mount Meru Petroleum Malawi Limited.

The collaboration, announced in a joint statement, will see African Energy and Petroleum—a subsidiary of Rukuru Holdings Limited—utilize Mount Meru’s fuel depots for receipt, storage, and loading of petroleum products.

Through the deal, African Energy’s commercial clients will also access fuel from selected Mount Meru service stations using the secure Mount Meru Fleet Management System.

“This system gives customers improved flexibility, stronger fuel security, and centralized monitoring of fuel usage across multiple locations,” said African Energy’s Chief Commercial Officer, Komani Mbale.

He explained that each client will be issued a QR code-enabled, PIN-protected digital fuel card linked to thresholds set by the fleet owner. The card is scanned at Mount Meru stations, enabling real-time authorization and tracking of fuel usage.

For Mount Meru, the deal opens the door to distributing African Energy’s products through its wide retail network across Malawi.

Mount Meru’s Country Manager, Ketan Kotecha, said the agreement will improve accessibility, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

“By combining storage infrastructure with retail distribution, we will strengthen last-mile delivery, cut logistical delays, and reduce operational costs. Most importantly, we will help secure a reliable and consistent fuel supply across the country,” Kotecha said.

According to the joint statement, the partnership is expected to stimulate economic activity by supporting key sectors such as transport, agriculture, and manufacturing—where fuel availability is critical.

