Mera suspends fuel sales at some pump stations

Energy regulator, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) says it has suspended pump services at some filling stations whose fuel has been contaminated with water.

Some fuel stations in the southern region have reported that their fuel has been contaminated with water from cyclone Freddy induced floods.

There have been heavy downpour in the southern region, especially in Blantyre because of cyclone Freddy.

Fittina Khonje, Public relations manager for Mera has confirmed the development saying Mera has advised all filling stations affected to suspend their services.

Khonje added that, the energy regulator will make sure that fuel is available in all the parts of southern region although some road networks have been damaged due to the heavy rains.

