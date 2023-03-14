Mutharika sympathises with Malawians over devastating cyclone Freddy

Former President Peter Mutharika has offered his condolences and sympathies to all Malawians at the tragic loss of 190 lives following the devastating Cyclone Freddy induced heavy rains and floods.

Cyclone storm, which started on Saturday evening has been described as the worst in the history of the country and has been ravaging the southern region.

In a statement signed by DPP Spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba, the DPP President has since called upon the Government, private sector, party members and individuals of good will to channel resources and materials to the highly affected areas.

Mutharika has also humbly appealed to those that are living in disaster prone areas to relocate to areas of safety.

According to the statement, nature can have disastrous effects and it is high time Malawians considered the areas they stay, in the interest of preventing future natural disasters.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has said he will be consulting the DPP leader and the treasurer of the party to release part of the money raised during the recent DPP fundraising dinner to help victims of the cyclone.

Nankhumwa, who is also a DPP presidential aspirant, said this when he visited some areas hit by the cyclone in Blantyre.

Another DPP presidential aspirant Dr Dalitso Kabambe also visited some areas hit by the cyclone.

Bright Msaka SC, another DPP presidential hopeful, bashed the government for ill preparations before the cyclone hit.

At a press conference at his house in Lilongwe, Msaka said the government knew about the cyclone two weeks ago but failed to evacuate people from disaster prone areas.

He said President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his government have failed Malawians.

Still on cyclone Freddy, authorities in Chiradzulu say Cyclone Freddy triggered floods have destroyed all houses in Mtauchira area (GVH Manguwo and Màtaka) under T/A Likoswe in Chiradzulu district.