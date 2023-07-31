mHub unveils online trade arena for MSMEs

mHub – a technology entrepreneurship innovation – has unveiled a trade arena an online platform designed to empower Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to tap into an expansive market in Africa.

The platform, with support from Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA), aims to provide MSMEs with a unique opportunity to promote and trade their products while offering valuable insights into Africa’s trading policies under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocol on trade.

Speaking during the official launch of the platform on Friday in Lilongwe, Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Trade and Industry, Paul Nkhoma, said the platform is a well-based portal where entrepreneurs can trade their products to anywhere in Africa.

“MSME’s will be selling their products online especially those who add value to their products,” he said.

Nkhoma added that the platform is useful for increasing export markets within and beyond the region.

mHub Communications and Engagement Manager, Karen Manda Nyasulu, said despite giving financial aid to entrepreneurs they needed market where they can market their products.

“This arena offers MSMEs a unique opportunity to promote and trade their products effectively in Africa,” she said.

Nyasulu added that the arena will act as a bridge connecting MSMEs to the AfCFTA.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!