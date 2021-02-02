Mia family gives food to Covid-19 frontline workers

The grieving Mia family on Tuesday donated food rations to 400 Covid-19 frontline health workers in memory of Sidik Mia, former Minister of Transport and Public Works who died of coronavirus a few weeks ago.

Mia was also a powerful figure in the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where he was vice president.

The donation at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre was done by the Mia family in conjunction with MCP officials through ‘Feed the Frontline Health Workers initiative’.

Sidik Mia’s widow, Abida Mia who is also MCP member of parliament for Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency and a deputy minister of lands, told Nyasa Times in an interview that she appreciates healthcare workers in the country because they sacrifice a lot to care for Malawians.”

She said: “Healthcare workers are seeing more people dying than they normally do and they are required to work long hours and stay away from their families, they need some care.”

Abida Mia said she decided to help feed frontline staff “so they don’t have to think where their next meal is coming from while on duty.”

MCP Campaign Director, Moses Kunkuyu, said the gesture is what Mia would have loved to see happening.

Meanwhile, founder of the initiative, Della Kulemeka, has commended the gesture by the Mia family, saying it will go a long way in ensuring that health workers, who are currently overwhelmed with the pandemic, are well taken care of.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!