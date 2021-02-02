Covid-19 delays judgment pronouncement on 3 parliamentary polls case

The High Court in Blantyre has adjourned to Thursday a judgment in a case in which three aspiring parliamentary candidates are challenging the outcome of three parliamentary elections.

Court officials said judges are working on shifts as part of Covid-19 preventive measures.

Malawi Congress Party members in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts are challenging results of the May 21 parliamentary elections.

Initially, the judgement was supposed to be made at 10 am but the court has judged to later this afternoon as judges are currently working in shifts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kafandikhale Mandevana of Nsanje Central, Enoch Chizuzu (Nsanje North) and Foster Thipiwa (Chikwawa East) are challenging results of the parliamentary elections arguing there were a lot of irregularities during the election.

Following the elections, Malawi Electoral Commission declared Francis Kasaila of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Nsanje Central, Esther Mcheka-Chilenje of Nsanje North (DPP) and Sam Khumbayiwa of United Democratic Front in Chikwawa East winners.

