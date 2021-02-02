State press new criminal charges against Mchacha, Vuwa: Muhara case committed to High Court for trial

The Lilongwe principal magistrate court has finally allowed the State to level new criminal charges against two former powerful cabinet ministers and former public servants in a case bordering on illegal acquiring of government land.

This was after the State prosecutors and the defence legal team battled it out in the morning on whether the court should throw away the case or not.

This is a case involving former Homeland Security deputy minister Charles Mchacha, former minister of Lands Symon Vuwa Kaunda, former chief secretary to government Lloyd Muhara and former ministry of Defence principal secretary Bright Kumwembe.

Magistrate Shyreen Chirwa proceeded into informing the accused persons of the new charges being levelled against them.

According to Chirwa, Mchacha is answering to three charges, which are bordering on inducing a public officer to perform functions corruptly to secure land.

Kumwembe is facing one count of giving false information to Anti-Corruption Bureau officials.

Kaunda is answering two counts which are bordering on corrupt transaction with a private individual and abuse of office while Muhara is answering one count of misuse of office.

Mchacha, Vuwa Kaunda, Muhara and Kumwembe are being tried for their alleged illegal acquisition of land.

The matter has since been committed to the High Court for trial.

Chirwa has, however, turned down an application by the State to have the accused’s bail conditions restored after they were suspended by Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba last month.

