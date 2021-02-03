Catholic Church constructs hospital in Mangochi

Mangochi Diocese of the Catholic Church has constructed a hospital called St. Mary’s at Changamire Village, Traditional Authority Chimwala in the district.

The health facility is expected to offer maternity, under-five, outpatient department, dental, HIV testing and counselling services.

Speaking on Monday when inaugurating the health facility at its premises near DMI St. John the Baptist University in the district, Mangochi Diocese Vicar General Frank Chingale said they wanted to help people access healthcare services easily.

“We are compelled by our teachings that we should endeavour to take care of people not only through evangelisation, but also providing them with physical needs,” he said.

Mangochi District Hospital medical officer Chimwemwe Thambo said patients from Ukalanga, Mpondasi and Asaalam health centres will now be referred to the new facility instead of Mangochi District Hospital, as the case before.

