Mia salutes Chilima for patriotism, saying partenring Chakwera is ‘dream ticket’ for Malawi

Statesman and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy president Sidik Mia, who was Chakwera’s running-mate in the 2019 botched presidential election has saluted state Vice President and UTM leader Saulos Chilima for what he described as his patriotism to sacrifice his individual interests for the betterment of the nation to be running mate to torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera.

Chilima recently withdrew his candidacy for the presidency to join hands in a united opposition against his former boss, the country’s current president, Peter Mutharika. Noting that vice presidents in Malawi have before been subjected to slander, mistreatment, and underutilization by their bosses,

Said Mia:“We have today witnessed the conception of what will give birth to a new Malawi in July this year.

“I have closely known Dr Lazarus Chakwera and, believe you me, he will be the best President Malawi has ever had.”

He added: “Let me also salute the patriotism of Dr Saulos Chilima in complementing Dr Chakwera in our quest to develop our country. Today, Malawi has won , it s a dream ticket.”

In his speech Chakwera, who is the presidential candidate for what he termed, Tonse Alliance, a grand opposition colaition comprising of 9 parties said that Chilima has been courageous to confront Mutharika.

“God has given us Dr Chilima whose courage has confronted this disease and answered the call to cure it on behalf of Malawians, and that is destiny,” said Chakwera.

In the previous presidential election held last year, Chilima finished third with 20.2% of the vote.

“We have a date with destiny,” said Chakwera, a retired charismatic preacher, in a speech after presenting his nomination papers.

The opposition Tonse Alliance is comprised of nine political parties, including People’s Party of the country’s ex-president, Joyce Banda (2012-2014). The alliance’s other parties include the Freedom Party, Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (Mafunde), People’s Progressive Movement (PPM), Umodzi Party, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and People’s Transformation (Petra).

