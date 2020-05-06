Reunion Insurance celebrates its 15th anniversary

Reunion Insurance Company Limited, which has extensively invested in modern technology and continually embraces new methods and platforms of servicing its clients, is celebrating its 15th anniversary after recording high levels of public trust and innovation.

The company was established on May 3, 2005 by indigenous Malawians to add value to the insurance industry in Malawi and in her anniversary message, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dorothy Chapeyama took cognizance that its success and long existence has been because of the support from its faithful clients.

She said the company, that also continually invest in equipment and system upgrades, has achieved various accomplishments in the 15 years of existence.

“We are now excited as we look forward to the many new things that will be accomplished in the next decade and the many more years ahead,” Chapeyama said.

“Our positivity has been reflecting clearly in our growth rates and as the saying goes, ‘slow and steady wins the race’, this 15th anniversary is a milestone in our business.”

Reunion, a reputable Malawian general insurance company, has a record of professionalism and efficiency in claims handling, underwriting and all other areas of operations.

“Over the last 15 years, we have had a mixture of experiences which included business challenges, opportunities as well successes, together with happy and sad memories,” Chapeyama said.

“Proudly, our organization has become stronger and more efficient than ever before.

“Since inception, we have been adding onto everything we have, such as manpower, list of achievements, areas we deal in and even the passion, professionalism and dedication.

“This is obviously an amazing sign for any successful organization,” she said.

With a staff compliment of 65 and operating from 11 offices spread across the country, the company is headquartered in Blantyre in the magnificent Reunion House — situated at Maselema along Masauko Chipembere Highway.

“The Company also embraces core human values, such as Trust, Integrity, and Teamwork and remains ever grateful for the fantastic team of enthusiastic, experienced and professional employees — as it continues to help the nation with employment opportunities,” said the CEO.

She added that Reunion is committed to continue serving the market ethically, professionally and to always be a premier provider of innovative insurance products and solutions as a valued business partner whilst maintaining integrity, customer excellence and teamwork.

“Reunion Insurance is always ready and happy to offer tailor made general insurance products for its clients.”

The CEO says the operating environment this year has, however, been somehow hardhearted.

“We do recognize the fact that the global pandemic, COVID-19, has brought many challenges. We are conscious that these are unsettling times which have affected the business environment and will continue to impact our personal and professional lives.”

She says Reunion, however, will remain supportive and flexible to its customers.

“We value your well-being and treasure the trust you have in us. Our customers should be well assured that, as ‘Your First Class Insurer’, we are committed to serving you at all times even in difficult times like these,” she said.

Reunion has over the years shared its success with Malawians by giving back to the community through corporate social responsibility donations.

It has funded numerous community activities; literacy programs; natural disasters; economic development initiatives and many more.

