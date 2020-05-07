PSs swap posts in Malawi civil service reshuffle: Mwandidya to Energy, Thodi to Disaster Managament

President Peter Mutharika has shifted around top technocrats in the civil service which has seen the appointment of Deputy Chief Secretary to government in the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC), Nyasa Times understands.

The new deputy chief secretary to government is convicted Cliff Chiunda, promoted from te position of Secretray of Treasury.

The shake-up has seen several Principal Secretaries (PSs) affected by the changes, which include Mutharika appointing former National Intelligence Services (formerly National Intelligence Bureau -NIB) director general Elvis Thodi who was recently appointed Ministry of Energy as Principal Secretary moved to be Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs.

He replaces Wilson Moleni who has been relocated to Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development as Principal Secretary (PS) where its PS Joseph Mwandidya – a former top spy – has been moved to Energy.

Observers say the move is a political strategy aimed at putting certain officers in strategic positions as President Mutharika strives to maintain power.

But OPC says the move has nothing to do with politics, contending it is normal posting to inculcate a spirit of performance which the President encourages.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!