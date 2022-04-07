Mia says one free water connection per person

Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia has said the government’s initiative of free water connection will only apply to people seeking domestic and not commercial use.

Mia said this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

She said free water connection will only be given to applicants for domestic purposes only

Mia added that a person is only entitled to one free water connection per year and that to those with more than one place for connections will need to give space to others to also benefit from the policy.

She has since indicated that the ministry will be working with Anti-Corruption Bureau to deal with any forms of corruption during the exercises.

The minister also indicated that free water connection will be connected to places within 24 meters from the main water pipeline. She adds that there are enough funds to connect about 6 000 people. According to Mia, the free water connection commenced on 1st April as earlier indicated. In addition, she says the budget for the whole year from all water boards for the exercise will be around K10 billion.

