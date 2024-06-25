Mighty Tigers stop Silver Strikers from extending their TNM Super League 2024 lead after a 2-2 draw

Following their 2-2 draw with Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon, as well as a 0-0 draw that Kamuzu Barracks managed also today at Karonga Stadium against Baka City, Silver Strikers’ lead of the TNM Super League 2024 is still at a 7-point gap.

After Week 9, the Bankers amassed 25 points to lead by 7-point gap ahead of 2nd-placed Kamuzu Barracks at 18 points but now the gap is still at 7 points.

And Mighty Tigers have become the second team to hold the Bankers, who have so far not tasted defeat having won eight matches and drawn two.

Silver scored first as early as the 6th minute through Duncan Nyoni and the Tigers held firm until they equalised 11 minutes into the second half through Messiah Kachingwe in the 56th before John Nickson Mwase increased the lead in the 79th.

But Mighty Tigers were undone and claimed the equaliser in five minutes of added time through Chimwemwe Ibrahim’s thunderbolt from outside the box from a freekick.

Meanwhile, Mighty Wanderers have been displaced from 2nd place they temporary occupied yesterday after beating Civil Service United 3-0 through a hat-trick by Christopher Kumwembe (45’, 49’ and 71’) that earned him Man of the Match award.

The Nomads are now on 3rd position with 18 points while Mzuzu City Hammers have been pushed to 4th from 3rd after being frustrated by Bangwe All Stars to a 0-0 draw yesterday.

Top flight league debutantes, Creck Sporting have jumped two places up from 8th to 6th after drawing 1-1 with Nyasa Big Bullets for the reigning champions to maintain their 5th position with 15 points — 16 behind the leaders, Silver.

The Bullets were first to score through Patrick Mwaungulu in the 59th minute by Creck Sporting’s Gift Kadawati equalised seven minutes later (66’) and the debutantes were also helped to leap frog forward following loss by Civil Service United, who had occupied the 6th position.

Following their 0-2 loss against Karonga United, Moyale have maintained their 7th position while MAFCO downed Chitipa United 2-0 at their home at Chitowe Stadium through goals from Yohane Malunga (10′) and Peter Kasonga (33′).

FOMO lost 0-1 at home, Mulanje Park against Dedza Dynamos through Samson Olatubosun’s 65th penalty.

The reigning champions, who are eyeing to defending the title for the 6th consecutive season, have played out the highest number of draws — six alongside Dedza Dynamos.

The People’s Team have recorded three wins and one loss while Dedza Dynamos won two and lost two and on Saturday, the champions will travel to Lilongwe to face 2nd-placed Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium.

Also on Saturday, will be tussles between FOMO FC against Moyale at Mulanje Park, Baka City v Bangwe all Stars at Karonga Stadium while on Sunday, Silver Strikers will be hosted by city rivals Civil Service United at Civo Stadium; Mighty Tigers v Mighty Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium; Chitipa United v Creck Sporting at Karonga Stadium; Mzuzu City Hammers v MAFCO at Mzuzu Stadium and Dedza Dynamos v Karonga United at Dedza Stadium.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!