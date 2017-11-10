Mike Akitivi releases new music video ‘Cha Abambo’

Upcoming musician Mike Akitivi whose real name is Mike Yasin has released a new Music Video entitled ‘Cha Abambo’.

According to the artist, the core message in the song is encouragingkids to work hard in their studies at school.

Akitivi revealed in an interview with Nyasa Times that ‘Cha Abambo’ is a puff snack that is being loved by most of the kids across the country.

“In the song I portrays a Father who is so happy and impressed with his daughters performance and grades at school” said Akitivi.

The new Music Video which has been perfectly shot shows a jubillant father who’s daughter has just outclassed her fellow classmates during three consecutive end of term final examinations.

The father then gives his daughter an option to choose what she wants as a reward for her outstanding performance.

The daughter happily responds in the chorus telling her father to give her just a K10 to buy the famous puff snack Cha Abambo.

In the video, Akitivi has featured kids from Easy Private School in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile ‘Cha Abambo Music’ Video has already started enjoying massive airplays on several local Television Station.

Akitivi told Nyasa Times that the song is basically trying to motivate school going children kids that whenever they work hard in their studies parents will be more happy and willing to give them any gift that they would want as part of motivation and that if they fail they will end up being disappointment.

One interesting part in the video shows a father engaging his daughters in multiplication mathematics.

In the video, the father went on to offer the daughter Nsima, Rice and Pizza immediately she gives a right answer to show her that if she

will always receive a gift once she does well.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :