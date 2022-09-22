MIM Board clears Acting ED Samson Sikelo Phiri, two others on K20m abuse allegation

The Board of Directors for the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) has cleared its suspended Acting Executive Director, Samson Sikelo Phiri, over allegations that he authorized the holding of a conference where ‘artificial’ participants blew over K20 million.

The board has further found as innocent the institution’s Acting Director of Training and Consultancy, Collins Jambo, and Acting Director of Finance Catherine Mselemu, who were jointly accused with Phiri.

Nyasa Times has confirmed in separate interviews that Jambo and Mselemu have since returned to work while Phiri did not because his contract expired during the period the board was investigating the matter.

Effectively, this means that educationist-cum-politician Dr. Jessie Kabwila retains the position of the Executive Director in an acting capacity.

The board appointed Kabwila to the position a few days after suspending Phiri.

A governance expert Mabvuto Bamusi recently argued that the suspension of the three is not enough. He called for the firing of the entire board.

“The suspension of the three managers is not enough. It is the Board of MIM that needs to go. The ultimate responsibility in corporate governance lies with the board. Executive managers are mere employees of the board,” Bamusi said.

He also called for the upholding of the rights of the three managers, saying they have to be heard.

