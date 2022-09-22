Govt. demotes 9 district commissioners, transfers 6

Government has demoted nine district commissioners transferred six others to different working stations in a major shake-up at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Some district commissioners have seen have been deployed to different government departments and Central Hospitals.

The ministry’s spokesperson Anjoya Mwanza has confirmed of the changes but said these are not demotions.

According to a memo we have seen, district commissioner for Neno has been demoted to general duties so too district commissioners for Mwanza, Blantyre, Nsanje, Chikhwawa,Mangochi, Ntcheu, Karonga. District commissioner for Machinga has been transferred to Thyolo, the DC for Chiradzulu to Mulanje, the DC for Mulanje to Dedza, DC for Thyolo to Phalombe, DC for Phalombe to Balaka, the DC for Dedza demoted to general duties, DC for Kasungu to Zomba and Kasungu CEO demoted to general duties.

