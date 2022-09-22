Malawi eliminates blinding trachoma

Officials from World Health Organization (WHO) say Malawi has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem.

In a statement, WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshiso Moeti says Malawi’s achievement is life-changing for millions of children who were at risk of this devastating disease.

“Trachoma results in painful late complications leading to sight impairment, a life-long disability which causes significant emotional and economic hardship for families.

“With Malawi showing the way I hope other endemic countries in southern Africa will prioritize the fight against neglected diseases that cause untold suffering to vulnerable populations,” says Dr Moeti.

Dr. Moeti says Malawi has been known to be endemic for trachoma since the 1980s.

However, it was not until 2008 when surveys were conducted with support from WHO and Sightsavers, a non-governmental organization, that trachoma received due attention,” says Dr Moeti.

In 2015, Malawi reported 7.6 million people were at risk of trachoma infection.

Malawi joins Gambia, Ghana, Morocco and Togo as African countries eliminating trachoma as a public health problem.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!