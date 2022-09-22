Recapo Solar Systems company ropes in squash star Sekai Mponda as brand ambassador 

Recapo Solar Systems has engaged squash star player Sekai Mponda as brand ambassador to resonate well in rural and semi-urban areas where the company predominantly provides home solar systems.

Recapo’s General Manager, Tendai Chambati said they chose Sekai — a multi-talented athlete who is also enjoying a good Southern Zone Basketball season playing for Kukoma Eagles — because she appreciates the importance and authenticity of modern marketing as a whole.

“It’s not just brand ambassador marketing that she understands, but the role that digital marketing and social media play in driving high-quality referrals for our solar products,” Chambati said.

“As one of the top squash players in the country, Sekai has been able to reach as many people as possible across a variety of channels and platforms.

“Sekai has a huge following, especially due to the fact that we have very few squash players in the country, which makes her an unique brand who is best fit for our high-quality unique products and services we offer at Recapo Solar Systems.

“Besides being a respected sports personality in the country, Sekai has a well-established online presence and a highly-engaged network.”

Chambati explained that Sekai’s role as brand ambassador will include talking about the benefits of the services the company provides, encouraging others to check out their products and influencing how others perceive the business.

“We optimistic that as our Brand Ambassador, Sekai will foster strong and loyal relationships between our customers and our brand.

“Sekai is not only passionate about company but she is also intimately familiar with our wide range of products and services,” said the general manager, adding that the contract is for one year.

On her part, Sekai said its an honor to represent the Recapo brand, saying it gives her the “motivation and excitement”.

“As a rookie to the squash sport, Recapo will help me improve and promote the game,” she said. “As a new player to the sport — and for Recapo to come in and commit to help me grow — I feel inspired and motivated to do better.”

Recapo Solar Systems is a registered private corporate organization established in 2014 and to date it has installed solar home systems in many households and increased access to electricity to more than 20,000 people.

It sells its systems on pay-as-you-go (PAYG), a unique model in asset financing for the poor. Its business model involves identifying a market; conducting renewable energy awareness campaigns and customer scrutiny following due diligence procedures.

The services also include installation of systems and after sales service such as repairs.

“More than the solar home systems, Recapo supplies equipment for productive use of energy applications such as solar pumps, barber kits and fridges to boost the economic well-being of rural and peri-urban communities,” Chambati said.

With the current power challenges being faced in the country due to increased load shedding that lasts many hours, most people have opted for solar power, especially for lighting in the rural areas.

