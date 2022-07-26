MIM Board faulted for appointing on probation dean Kabwila as Acting Executive Director

The Board of Directors for the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) has been faulted for appointing Dr. Jessie Kabwila to the position of Acting Executive Director when she has not even finished serving her probation.

Kabwila’s appointment follows the recent suspension of Acting Executive Director, Samson Sikelo Phiri, over allegations that he authorized the holding of a conference where ‘artificial’ participants blew over K20 million.

Phiri was suspended together with his Acting Director of Training and Consultancy, Collins Jambo, and Acting Director of Finance Catherine Mselemu.

A few days after the suspension, the Board appointed Kabwila to act as head of the institution. An internal notice from the institution’s Human Resource and Administration Manager, Nelson Mabvumbe, confirmed the appointment.

“I write to inform you that the board of governors has with effect from 13th July appointed Dr. Jessie Kabwila as Acting Executive Director,” said the notice.

But the decision the Board has taken has raised serious questions among stakeholders, with others wondering why it had to appoint an unconfirmed employee to a highest position at the institution.

Additionally, sources within the institution have expressed worry that Kabwila, who holds a PhD in Comparative Literature, could not be the right candidate to head a business school.

“Executive Dean of business school is required to have a qualification in business, management and related discipline,” confided a source at MIM.

MIM Board Chairperson Professor Lewis Dzimbiri has not yet responded to our questionnaire sent to him on Sunday with a reminder made on Tuesday.

Last week, a governance expert Mabvuto Bamusi argued that the suspension of the three is not enough. He called for the firing of the entire board.

“The suspension of the three managers is not enough. It is the Board of MIM that needs to go. The ultimate responsibility in corporate governance lies with the board. Executive managers are mere employees of the board,” Bamusi said.

He also called for the upholding of the rights of the three managers, saying they have to be heard.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!