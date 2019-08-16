Minibus driver arrested for killing 2 sex workers

Limbe Police on Tuesday arrested a 24 year old minibus driver in connection with murder of two sex workers in Chiwembe Township.

Limbe Police Deputy Publicist, Widson Nhlane said the suspect Christopher Malango was arrested following reports that two sex-workers were killed by unknown minibus driver in Chiwembe Township on separate occasions.

“In the month of July, the formation, recorded two murder cases of sex-workers, whose bodies were found dumped at Chiwembe and Kanjedza forest stream.

“Seven others (names withheld), were just attacked, raped and robbed of their items such as cash, cosmetics and cell phones.

“Upon receipt of these reports, the detectives immediately launched a manhunt and it was established that the one doing that, was using a mini-bus Nissan caravan Registration number NU 966,” he said.

Nhlane said the suspect used to pick ladies at night in places like Kachere, Kamba and Yiannakis roundabout in pretence of having sex with them.

“Later, he had to drive to unknown places, where they were beaten, raped and robbed of their belongings,” he added.

The Publicits said after his arrest, the suspect led the officers to Chiwembe housing area when the stolen items were found hidden including the clothes of the deceased whose body was found at Chiwembe.

Malango who hails from Thunga village in Traditional Authority (TA) Bvumbwe Thyolo, will appear in court soon to answer charges of murder, robbery with violence and rape.

Police has said it appreciates the cordial working relationship with members of the community in fighting crime and urges them to continue giving tip-offs on suspected criminals causing terror in locations.

