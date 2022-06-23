Minibus fares up

Transport costs have already gone up barely hours after Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) announced a 37 per cent fuel pump price hike.

Minibus fares have gone up in the central region and some parts of the southern region due to the fuel hike which was effected last night.

Spot-checks indicate that a route from Lilongwe – Nkhotakota is now at K9000 from K7000, whereas those travelling from Kasungu-Lilongwe will now be paying K5500 from K4000. Lilongwe – Ntchisi the price is now at K4500 from K3000.

From Zomba to Blantyre, people are now paying K4,000 from K3000, further affecting transport fares within the city as those traveling from Chinamwali and Matawale to Zomba Central business district will now pay K500 from K400.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!