Two inmates selected to Natural Resources College

Two inmates who were at Maula Reformatory School have been selected to study at Natural Resources.

Public Relations Officer of Maula Prison Elisa Mtengano confirmed that Norald Mwale, 30 and Alex Machilika, 32, have been selected to study Diploma in Agriculture and Diploma in Agriculture Education respectively.

Mtengano said Mwale scored 21 points and he is serving a 5-year sentence for theft.

He is due for release in 2023 while Machilika who was released on 1st June, 2022 after serving a 3-year sentence for an offence of intimidation scored 19 points.

According to one of the coordinators behind the success Collings Bandawe, the school can reach greater heights if it has enough resources.

“Inadequate of teaching and learning materials is a major challenge, we can do better if we may have enough materials,” Bandawe said.

Maula Reformatory School was established in 2003 and it is a certified centre of MANEB for both primary and secondary examinations with an aim of offering formal education leading to successful rehabilitation, recreation, reformation of inmates and on the other hand eradicating illiteracy.

