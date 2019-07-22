Minister Ben Phiri commissions construction of Khonjeni road in Thyolo

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Malunga Phiri, on Sunday presided over the ground breaking for the commencement of the construction of the road from Thyolo Boma to Khonjeni in Thyolo Central Constituency, in which he is also its Member of Parliament.

At cost of K917,481,976.03, to be constructed by China Railway 20 (CR20) Bureau Group Corporation, the 6km project is expected to be completed by April 2020.

The ceremony held at the junction to Khonjeni Road just after Thyolo Boma was also graced by Thyolo Thava MP Mary Thom Navicha, who is Minister of Gender as well as Traditional Authurity (TA) Mchilamwera and his Senior Chief Kapichi.

Also in attendance was Malawi’s Roads Authority board chairperson Brown James Mpinganjira and District Council chairperson, Councillor George Jailos.

Minister Phiri assured the gathering that the road, that is set to connect them with businesses coming from all the way from Nsanje and Chikwawa districts, is all set to be completed by the dateline set of this month up to April next year.

“Please be patient, this is just a ground breaking event. A road construction is a very complex process but it will be done as promised to to by your President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

“However, these constructors have come to give us development. Please don’t steal building materials so that they give us the best they have promised,” he said.

He also said the pledge of a stadium will also be fulfilled, saying the construction was waiting for the demolishing of houses that that were around the land in order to relocate those people who were in the houses.

On her part, Navicha said the road, that goes through Senior Chief Kapichi inT/A Mchilamwera’s area and set to connect with the rehabilitation of rail from Limbe to Makhanga, has always given headaches for the locals.

“This area is a business hub in as far as transportation for agricultural products such as peas, potatoes, cassava, sugarcane and bananas is concerned,” she said. “It was a headache for farmers especially in rainy season but once completed we will be at peace.”

One of the social amenities that Phiri provided for Khonjeni are enhancement of Khonjeni health centre through an ambulance, solar electricity, building extra primary school blocks, bridges and also the provision of a youth resource centre.

