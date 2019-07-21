Women activist tells protesters to avoid slurs during anti-Ansah demos

A women’s activist has advised anti-Jane Ansah protesters to avoid slurs and use of foul language against the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) embattled chairperson.

Emma Kaliya said it was not good for the protesters to insult the disgraced Supreme Court judge, saying they should just stick to peacefully protests and not mouth-fouling her.

“It is their Constitutional right to peacefully march against the MEC chairperson but they should not insult her modesty,” said Kaliya.

The anti-Jane Ansah protests enters fourth week on Tuesday as Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) wants Ansah step down following allegations that MEC manipulated the presidential poll result in favour of President Peter Mutharika, an allegation Ansah, MEC and Mutharika deny.

A member of HRDC Beatrice Mateyu said the civil rights activisist discourage insults or use of foul language against Ansah.

MEC declared Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winner of the presidential race in the May 21 Tripartite Elections, with 1 940 709 votes. He was trailed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera with 1 781 740 votes.

HRDC with support from MCP and UTM Party have been holding countrywide demonstrations to force Ansah to resign from her position as MEC chair for messing the May 21 2019 elections.

Ansah is accused of fraudulently gifting DPP presidential candidate Peter Mutharika victory in the Presidential Election.

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and Chakwera have since filed a petition in court, seeking nullification of the results over alleged irregularities.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has since asked Ansah to “deeply reflect on the value of remaining in office when her stay seems to be the cause for social disruption and political unrest”.

But Ansah has unequivocally stated that she will not resign unless the court rules that there were irregularities in the elections.

On their part, CSOs led by the HRDC have also vowed never to relent until Ansah throws in the towel.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :