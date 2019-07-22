Mutharika backs Nankhumwa for dialogue to end Malawi political impasse

President Peter Mutharika who had earlier said he would crush protesters who feel Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair Jane Ansah must stand down has since thrown his weight behind Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa call dialogue over the political impasse gripping Malawi by the neck.

Nankhumwa told a rally in Ndirande he was ready to meet Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima to a round table.

President Mutharika is reported to have told a DPP National Governing Council members meeting in Lilongwe that he supports the talks in an effort to end ongoing post-election standoff.

Mutharika wants political solution to end the political impasse in the country as State House spokesman Mgeme Kalilani said the Malawi leader is a peace-loving who subscribes to the ideals of contact and dialogue.

“The President is particularly concerned with the impact that the post-election violence is having on the country’s economy and he is of the view that an amicable solution should be reached for the sake of progress,” Kalilani said as quoted by Times on Monday.

Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Blantyre Thomas Msusa is leading the team of the quasi-religious grouping the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) that wants to mediate the stand-off.

PAC has already met Chilima and Chakwera on how to resolve the hulabaloo.

But the PAC meeting with President Mutharika failed last week. The President has directed his director for religious affairs to reschedule the meeting.

Call for dialogue comes after the civil society organisations (CSOs) with support from MCP and UTM Party have been holding countrywide demonstrations to force electoral body chairperson Jane Ansah to resign from her position for messing the May 21 2019 elections.

Ansah is accused of fraudulently gifting DPP presidential candidate Peter Mutharika victory in the Presidential Election. The matter is in court.

MEC declared Mutharika winner of the presidential race in the May 21 Tripartite Elections, with 1 940 709 votes. He was trailed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera with 1 781 740 votes.

