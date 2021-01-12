Minister Chimwendo says MBC security officer confess shooting Poly student in ‘self-defence’
Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda has said a security officer from Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has confessed that he shot First Year Polytechnic student Blessings Nyondo in Blantyre on the night of December 21 2020.
Police has been accused that one of its cop shot Nyondo multiple times around Kwacha roundabout and the student later died in hospital.
The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) accused police of “outright insensitive and incoherent” to feed the nation a narrative that the late Nyondo was a robbery suspect.
HRDC threatened to mobilise Malawians for vigil at the Southern Region Police Headquarters.
But Minister Chimwendo Banda held a meeting with MBC team which included the security guard suspected to have shot late Nyondo.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, the minister said the MBC security guard confessed that he shot the student twice in “self-defence.”
He said the security guard explained his side of the story on what actually happened.
“ What we’ve learnt is that an MBC vehicle, a Prado, went to pick police officers from Kanjedza to help with security and were heading towards Kwacha Roundabout on their way to MBC TV, Njamba Studio.
“Suddenly, as there was a queue and vehicles were moving slowly, the late Blessings Nyondo appeared in front of the vehicle, and later opened the door and forced himself in. Once in the vehicle, he started wresting with the police officer at the back seat to snatch a gun from him, but the police officer managed to escape with the gun,” said Chimwendo Banda.
He said Nyondo then allegedly tried to snatch a gun from the MBC security guard who was on the passenger’s seat in front but failed again.
The minister said as late Nyondo allegedly attempted to escape the scene, the security guard opened fire as a warning and fired again to disable the suspect.
He said the security guard suspected the student wanted to steal the vehicle.
According to the minister, police also recorded a statement from a woman who claimed the deceased snatched her handbag and was running away.
The minister said their findings were not conclusive.
HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence said the Malawi Police Service owe Malawians an explanation as to why it was possible that a suspect who had attempted to snatch a gun from a police officer was not placed under arrest and was just dumped at the hospital until he died on January 6 2021.
He warns that, as human rights defenders, they will not sit back and watch the Malawi Police Service militate against its very own mandate, which is to protect lives and property.
“The constitution of the Republic of Malawi provides for the right to life in section 16(1) and that such life shall not be arbitrarily deprived. All forms of arbitrary deprivation of life by any person, including law enforcement agents, are unacceptable in Malawi.”
Nyondo was reportedly shot when he was on his way to overnight prayers at Robin’s Park near the scene of the incident where he was shot.
He was a student of The Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, who was staying in Chitawira Township from where he was attending weekend classes.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
It’s time we should think about having at least one police officer to wear body cams on patrol.
Nkhaniyi mukuwuza mwana kapena
Chimwendo, is this information about the admission of a security guard worth disclosing to the public. I am sure there could have been another ways of sharing this information with the public. Do you realise that the life of a security guard is in danger or are providing security to the guard so that he is not harmed before the investigations are over?
I thought car doors auto lock as soon as you start driving. Were they driving a 1960’s car? Why was this student trying to grab a gun from not one person but two? If someone at night comes and ‘open’ your car door, what will be your first thought?
Is Malawi safe now that a person can walk at night on their own from Poly to Kwacha or wherever? 20yrs ago, you wouldn’t do that.
We should expect more of this from the pupils that had been left out of the secondary school selection. What will they be doing? There are just too make thugs made by the previous governments by deny them their constitutional right to education. We pay loads of tax for this but Muluzi and Muthalikas did literally nothing.
This leaves us with a lot of questions than answers. A thorough investigation into this incident must be done.
Self Defense yet he was running away, just doesn’t add up. These MBC crew colluded in order to defend their friend. According to the statement one person fighting several armed men singlehandedly. Nenani zina a nduna.
Muona mavuto, police ya mcp is police force not service. Kudutsa pafupi ndi police pano ndi mlandu.
Kkkkkkklo and Chimwendo himself believes this nonsense narrative???? In any security agencies in the world there is what they call camaraderie. They will at all cost try to protect or defend each other that is the nature of their job. They regard themselves as a family, so family doesn’t betray or sellout one of their own. Only a mad person can do what they’re trying to feed us here. A lie no matter how you can decorate it you can try to dress it with make up BUT a lie will remain a lie. That’s why kwa Amfumu akangoti tafotokozani… Read more »
This does not make sense at all,As peter is saying how many police officers were there in the vehicle? And you are saying the police officer on back of the prado escaped? to where was he escaping to and from what was he escaping from? Did the people in front seats of the vehicle not notice the situation and what was there reaction? You are also combining several stories, that of snatching a bag from a woman how does that come into play with the shooting? If you have nothing to report do not cook up stories because this will… Read more »