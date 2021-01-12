Belekanyama becomes first Malawi minister to die from Covid-19
Minister Local Government, Lingson Belekanyama, has been confirmed to have died of Covid-19, becoming the first minister and lawmaker in the country to succumb to the disease.
Belekanyama, a conviction politician and loyal member of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), died after two weeks of illness.
Minister of Information and government spokesman Gospel Kazako has confirmed the death of Belekanyama who had tested positive for the virus and was on self-isolation.
He said Malawi has lost “a true patriot, hard worker, unifying factor and someone very focused.”
Kazako said government will follow Covid-19 procedures in the burial of Belekanyama.
Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda also expressed shock with the death of Belekanyama.
“Lord have mercy on us. We have just lost our dear Minister of Local Government Hon Belekanyama,” said Chimwendo Banda.
So far, a dozen of Ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus and death toll from the citizens continue to rise from the virus pandemic.
The main problem in all these deaths is the government. While we all agree that the returnees from Cape Town will now want to travel back home the General Public do not agree to accommodate them at once in all buses. South Africa is chasing them deliberately in order to spread the disease to at other Malawians also.If you carefully study it you will see a bus assuming it carries 60 people and 5 are infected can the Government release the rest 65 people back to their homes saying Muli bwino? Why could the Government not build big warehouses at… Read more »
Sad news
And Hon Mia is gone too. God have mercy upon our nation.
Pepani.The president !! Muthetsa anthu.How can you go around 6 Countries with a multitude of people within 5 months when countries are careful with movements.
They should have improved the quality of local hospitals instead of stealing money. I don’t have any regret for him
This is the guy who kept the party in the wildness. People of unwavering royalty to the party. MHSRP
aND THERE WAS mia
Ndiye zikumvekanso kuti naye Sidik Mia wamwalira. Kodi kapena munaba boma lotsilika?
Covid-19: The Movie – start counting….I started last year!
Meanwhile, His Excellency has announced he will start a 21 day fasting and vigil parade to eradicate COVID-19 from Malawi kkkkkkkkkkkk. Africans. Koma stima imaphweka akamayendesa wina ndithu. I am surprised with all this mediocrity and lack of leadership, no one is talking now. Where is Chilima the all-wise gentleman? Where is Lucius Banda? Where is Timothy Mtambo? I mean, does the government of Malawi has any clear direction and strategy on covid? Pathetic