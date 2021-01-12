Belekanyama becomes first Malawi minister to die from Covid-19

Minister Local Government, Lingson Belekanyama, has been confirmed to have died of Covid-19, becoming the first minister and lawmaker in the country to succumb to the disease.

Belekanyama, a conviction politician and loyal member of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), died after two weeks of illness.

Minister of Information and government spokesman Gospel Kazako has confirmed the death of Belekanyama who had tested positive for the virus and was on self-isolation.

He said Malawi has lost “a true patriot, hard worker, unifying factor and someone very focused.”

Kazako said government will follow Covid-19 procedures in the burial of Belekanyama.

Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda also expressed shock with the death of Belekanyama.

“Lord have mercy on us. We have just lost our dear Minister of Local Government Hon Belekanyama,” said Chimwendo Banda.

So far, a dozen of Ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus and death toll from the citizens continue to rise from the virus pandemic.

