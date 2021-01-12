Mia no more: Malawi leader ‘devastated’ on death of 2 ministers in a day
Minister of Transport Sidik Mia has died, a day after the country lost another Minister of Local Government Lingstone Belekanyama to coronavirus pandemic and President Lazarus Chakwera is “devastated” on the death of his Cabinet members in a day.
Presidential spokesman Brian Banda has said Chakwera will address the nation today at 3pm.
Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, speaking on his Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), said today will be an unforgettable day in the history of Malawi because it has never before to lose two cabinet ministers in one day.
“We are going through tough times as a country,” said Kazako ina sad tone.
“We are in a war. We are fighting a virus that cannot be seen by our eyes. Within a space of two hours, we have lost two ministers,” said the government spokesperson.
Kazako said Malawians should not lose hope in fighting the virus pandemic.
”We are not alone in this fight, we have the President who is doing everything possible to fight this pandemic. One day we will overcome this virus,” Kazako said.
Mia through his Facebook account announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 last week.
His wife, Abida Mia, who is deputy minister is isolation.
May the departed souls rest in peace.
This is a sad development in our country, the first of its kind in the history of the country to lose two cabinet ministers within hours.
Let us learn lessons from this. Political leaders confused us and we prioritized elections and developed the mentality that corona news is fake, corona victims die, and so on. Here we are now. We are suffering today because of what we did yesterday. Politicians are responsible for the complacency that ensued during and after elections. May the souls of Lingson and Sidik Rest in Eternal Peace.
Covid 19 yakwiya chifukwa cha injunction ya Tranpece wa HRDC yopelekedwa ndi judge Kenyata Nyirenda mwa umbuli chifukwa cha ndale. Lero ndi izi kuphesa miyandamiyanda ya anth chifukwa cha ndale potumikila Tonse Alliance wa Chakwela ndi Chilima. You should suffer from guilty conscience and repent for the loss of lives of innocent malawians.
A UTM tatiuzani bwino kodi imfazi zikutani pamenepa mu cabinet akungofa a MCP okhawokha…..cholinga chanu ndichani?
Munayambira a Mwaluwanda ku karonga kuti mutenge constituency yawo koma zinakukanikani, nde pano mwati muthane ndi cabinet?
In Malawi the problem is carelessness. SA and UK had knew strain months ago and clever countries were closing UK and SA airline. What did Malawi do. Kututa mabasi from SA, the epicenter of new new strain. The effect killing alot of people. Azikatipotsa anthu a mu bible kuganiza? nthawi ya Ambuye Yesu amati munthu akapezeka ndi khathe apite ku isolation. ife ndiye pamene tikukatuta mabasi ku SA. We have poor mentality that covid will kill the commoners forgetting you have house boys or girls. Even problem yopanda mankhwala we thing it will affect commoners but think. Bingu as a… Read more »
Well said. The idea of bringing people from South Africa will haunt them.
Sad development for Malawi. Sad day for MCP. RIP fellows.
God is the only saviour