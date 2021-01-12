Mutharika saddened Covid-19 mortality rate in Malawi spiking at alarming levels
Former President Peter Mutharika has expressed sadness over the death of two cabinet Ministers and has since suggested that the leadership and citizens come up with decisions that will save lives from the coronavirus pandemic.
Local Government Minister Lingson Berekanyama and Transport Minister Sidik Mia both succumbed to the disease in the early hours of Tuesday.
Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Ernest Kantchentche, also died of the disease, the government announced.
Writing on his Facebook page, Mutharika says there is need to join hands in the fight against Covid-19 irrespective of differences that exist.
“The former first lady and I wish to share with the entire nation that in difficult times as we are passing through, it is important to hold hands respite our differences. Together we can defeat this common enemy that is among us,” reads the post.
“Let me at this time suggest to the leadership and my fellow citizens, that we make the necessary tough decisions that can save ourselves and our nation,” says Mutharika.
Mutharika says Covid-19 is a common enemy and everyone should take part in the fight to overcome it.
During his tenure of office, Mutharika imposed a lockdown as one tough decision to combat Covid-19 but the opposition and Human Rights Defenders Coalition obtained an injunction.
honestly,this old man tried to do something at the peak of the first wave.it was cheap for me to commute to work with my small car because of lower price petrol.my business was given holiday .in government offices ,people were working in shifts and masks were mandatory.he showed courage to impose lockdown which was strongly opposed by mercenaries of the current regime.i applaud him for showing leadership.lero atsibweni is failing to close schools because of being clueless.
Ulemu wanu bwana former President for such advice other than playing a blame game! Keep it up. Apa you have showed the nation clearly that you not somebody greedy for leadership and that you do not have time to criticise for the sake of it. Please Malawians this what we call leadership and i implore you all who are in politics tengerani chitsanzo cha APM woooow sizinawonekenso. Munthu wotani uyu who in 2019 was pushed left and right on every decision he was to make on this nation, God bless him! The very politicians who are in power now were… Read more »
Mau akulu akoma akagonela. Ndaonela a mutharika. At least you tried Mr president only that the opposition frustrated your efforts. You are one of the true Democrats, you are in the league of Mandela
Advise them that leadership bus about making tough and unpopular decisions. It’s not matter of preaching to the congregation. What chakwera is doing is mere rhetoric. Akupa kuwauza anthu zochita chifukwa anali patsogolo kutsogolera zoipa. Lero zawabwelera mpaka losing a VP of his own party . I believe Saulosi is now happy popeza Mia was taken as heir to the chakwera Presidency And was a threat to him
Covid19 is real and do not play politics.
That is a way to go madala, the former president who did not like fights and arguments, long live pupa!
I just wanna thank the ex-DPP government for the excellent policies, the excellent highway in Lilongwe, and all the excellent healthcare and education that you provided us during your tenure (2014-2020). Thanks, it was great and may your legacy live on in these good works! I will vote DPP again in the next election. We need you back please.
We can do very little about this to be honest. The developed countries like USA and UK are failing to cut the increasing numbers. The deaths are approaching 400,000 in USA and the UK is now at around 85,000 with lockdowns in place. All we need to do is to ask for a vaccine now. If we say no to the vaccine then let’s make our own.
In 55 years of independence we can only provide electricity to 9% of the population and you are talking about we creating a vaccine in Malawi . I don’t know which planet you are staying in
Munaba ndalama za Covid ndiye mukuti bwaaa. tatulutsani ndalamazo
tengerani umboni wanu ku ACB. Musabvutike
That is foolish thinking my friend!! The incumbent President is urging all of us to join hands in fighting against the pandemic and is supported by the former President beloved APM and you talk such nonsense!! What kind of a person are you? President Chakwera once said no matter how much money the country might have cannot save the lives in the country other than follow preventive measures. I suggest to you that you tell HRDC to apologise to the nation for taking injunction against lockdown then. This time the former President is suggesting TOUGH measures as he would have… Read more »