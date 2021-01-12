Chilima has not tested Covid positive,  callous propaganda dismissed

Vice President Saulos Chilima has not tested positive for coronavirus as rumours on social media seem to suggest as government machinery has dismissed the callous propaganda.

Nyasa Times has verified with government spokesperson Gospel Kazako as well as spoken to the Veep’s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri that indeed Chilima is well and has been in the office today.

“Ignore what is circulating on social media. The Vice President is well and fine,” Phiri said.

“Actually, he has already taken up the directive that the President has made that Dr. Chilima leads a ministerial task-team to review Covid 19 guidelines in order to respond effectively to the pandemic,” said Phiri.

During a national address on Tuesday, President Lazarus Chakwera directed that the ministries of Health, Homeland Security, Education, Civic Education, Local Government, Justice and Information to work together with the Office of the Vice President to review Covid 19 guidelines and recommend any amendments to be made to the guidelines.

Minister of Information also said Chilima has been taking regular tests of Covid-19 and his latest one in last 48 hours came negative.

On Tuesday Malawi lost Local Government Minister Lingson Berekanyama and Transport Minister Sidik Mia to the virus pandemic.

In his address, Chakwera said 6000 people have recovered but close to 50 people have died in the past 10 days.

The President has reminded the public to adhere to Covid measures, saying “each one of us is not safe.”

