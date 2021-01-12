Chilima has not tested Covid positive, callous propaganda dismissed
Vice President Saulos Chilima has not tested positive for coronavirus as rumours on social media seem to suggest as government machinery has dismissed the callous propaganda.
Nyasa Times has verified with government spokesperson Gospel Kazako as well as spoken to the Veep’s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri that indeed Chilima is well and has been in the office today.
“Ignore what is circulating on social media. The Vice President is well and fine,” Phiri said.
“Actually, he has already taken up the directive that the President has made that Dr. Chilima leads a ministerial task-team to review Covid 19 guidelines in order to respond effectively to the pandemic,” said Phiri.
During a national address on Tuesday, President Lazarus Chakwera directed that the ministries of Health, Homeland Security, Education, Civic Education, Local Government, Justice and Information to work together with the Office of the Vice President to review Covid 19 guidelines and recommend any amendments to be made to the guidelines.
Minister of Information also said Chilima has been taking regular tests of Covid-19 and his latest one in last 48 hours came negative.
On Tuesday Malawi lost Local Government Minister Lingson Berekanyama and Transport Minister Sidik Mia to the virus pandemic.
In his address, Chakwera said 6000 people have recovered but close to 50 people have died in the past 10 days.
The President has reminded the public to adhere to Covid measures, saying “each one of us is not safe.”
If Hamdan arafat a.k.a. baby chilima has not tested positive, then God is not fair because chilima is the one who encouraged people to hug each other because covid-19 is fake. Lero anthu akufa ngati nkhuku because of chilima’s careless remarks. Kulankhula kwandithendithe sikwabwino. Naye chilima afe ndithu. Fotseki zake.
Its a pandemic, anyone can get it. Why all this excitement as if we are children with immature brains. If he got it chances are he would survive it just like the many that are recovering.
Sober up!
Praise God
Kwatsala tchire ndikomwe moto umapita.
Mademo aja alikuti?
Poti lockdown mnakana kale nde osatiudza za lockdown pano.
Corona tsiimaona chipani kapena ntundu.
Munali inuyo patsogolo kutsogolera mademo kukanidza lockdown.
Nde lero mayankho afikila nyumba mwanu momwe.
Mlungu simunthu ndipo amaona.
Do not tell us lies, whenever there is a press conference by the head of state on crucial issues the vice president ought to be there, his absence on that conference leaves alot of questions, just admit that he is on quarantine period! this disease is not discriminating and to have it does not mean that you are weak, learn to say the truth and you shall be set free, if he is really sick we just wish him a quick recovery, we are not ready to lose another top government official