Chilima has not tested Covid positive,  callous propaganda dismissed

January 12, 2021 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Vice President Saulos Chilima has  not tested positive for coronavirus  as rumours on social media seem to suggest as government machinery has dismissed the callous propaganda.

Grief stricken Chilima following death of two cabinet ministers and other senior political figures 

Nyasa Times has verified with government spokesperson Gospel Kazako as well as spoken to the Veep’s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri that indeed Chilima is well and has been in the office today.

“Ignore what is circulating on social media. The Vice President is well and fine,” Phiri said.

“Actually, he has already taken up the directive that the President has made that Dr. Chilima leads a ministerial task-team to review Covid 19 guidelines in order to respond effectively to the pandemic,” said Phiri.

During a national address on Tuesday, President Lazarus Chakwera directed that the ministries of Health, Homeland Security, Education, Civic Education, Local Government, Justice and Information to work together with the Office of the Vice President to review Covid 19 guidelines and recommend any amendments to be made to the guidelines.

Minister of Information also said Chilima has been taking regular tests of Covid-19 and his latest one in last 48 hours came negative.

On Tuesday  Malawi lost Local Government Minister Lingson Berekanyama and Transport Minister Sidik Mia to the virus pandemic.

In his address,  Chakwera said 6000 people have recovered but close to 50 people have died in the past 10 days.

The President has reminded the public to adhere to Covid measures, saying “each one of us is not safe.”

Phuma kachilima.
Phuma kachilima.
3 hours ago

If Hamdan arafat a.k.a. baby chilima has not tested positive, then God is not fair because chilima is the one who encouraged people to hug each other because covid-19 is fake. Lero anthu akufa ngati nkhuku because of chilima’s careless remarks. Kulankhula kwandithendithe sikwabwino. Naye chilima afe ndithu. Fotseki zake.

BigMan
BigMan
3 hours ago

Its a pandemic, anyone can get it. Why all this excitement as if we are children with immature brains. If he got it chances are he would survive it just like the many that are recovering.

Sober up!

Newmalawi
Newmalawi
4 hours ago

Praise God

Malawi walero
Malawi walero
4 hours ago

Kwatsala tchire ndikomwe moto umapita.
Mademo aja alikuti?
Poti lockdown mnakana kale nde osatiudza za lockdown pano.

Malawi walero
Malawi walero
4 hours ago

Corona tsiimaona chipani kapena ntundu.
Munali inuyo patsogolo kutsogolera mademo kukanidza lockdown.
Nde lero mayankho afikila nyumba mwanu momwe.
Mlungu simunthu ndipo amaona.

Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
4 hours ago

Do not tell us lies, whenever there is a press conference by the head of state on crucial issues the vice president ought to be there, his absence on that conference leaves alot of questions, just admit that he is on quarantine period! this disease is not discriminating and to have it does not mean that you are weak, learn to say the truth and you shall be set free, if he is really sick we just wish him a quick recovery, we are not ready to lose another top government official

Ernest C Nyirenda
Ernest C Nyirenda
5 hours ago

Let us do our part so that God should finish HIS part.

we should love ourselves and people around us.

mask up please!!!!

