Chakwera assures frightened Malawians we’ll overcome Covid-19’s ‘crusade of death’: Declares State of Disaster, Chilima to lead health guidelines review
‘Come what may, we shall overcome!’ President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday had to do some straight talking to convince frightened Malawian that we can safely overcome the coronavirus pandemic’s brutal “crusade of death” and declared a State of Disaster to cut densification.
Chakwera said this when he addressed the nation following the death of Local Government Minister Lingson Berekanyama and Transport Minister Sidik Mia who both died with Covid-19 on Tuesday.
The President admits that Malawi is entering a new danger zone, saying the death of the two ministers is an “incalculable loss” to the nation.
He has appealed to the international community, private sector for support, hitting that his administration is considering declaring a ‘state of emergency’.
“What we have announced today is just a step to that; but this will require wider consultation with parliament,” he said.
President Chakwera said he has directed ministers of Health, Information, Homeland Security, Justice, to work with Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima to review public health guidelines where necessary.
“We as a people have what it takes not only to survive this but to defeat it,” said Chakwera.
The President has reminded the public to adhere to Covid measures, saying “each one of us is not safe.”
He said: “We must all rise together and do what the health experts tell us. Each one of us must wear a mask in public, social distance, wash hands. All of us must be vigilant, we are fighting for our very lives and our future.”]
Chakwera used his address to the nation to instil confidence and deliver a message of optimism about overcoming the pandemic
“We as a people have what it takes to not just survive this but to defeat it.
“We must rise together as one army to defeat this. We can do it and we must do it. Each one of us must care for the health of his neighbour,” he stressed.
Continued Chakwera: “None of us is safe so that means each one of us must be vigilant.
“We are fighting for our every lives and the future of our nation and next generation. It is a fight we must win.
“Come what may, we shall overcome!”
Chakwera appealed for a huge collective effort as Malawi entered its three-day national mourning where flags will fly at half mask.
The President has since called for an emergency meeting of the Presidential taskforce on Covid-19 to discuss further measures – likely a national lockdown.
I am disppointed that the President did not mention about closing schools when some learners have tested positive in Blantyre. This is carelessness. The new variant is not sparing young people. Benedicto Kondowe should take it up and force government to close schools. We are at risk.
Not even a year in the office but it’s becoming obvious that the pastor who found himself in the wrong place,he’s clueless on how to implement a simple plan for this pandemic. Sure the guy belong to church Not in the state house.
There was nothing sensible said in the address. Someone should tell the president to separate facts from excellent English
Mr President, Never call for a press conference only to announce lowering of flags in honor of the deceased cabinet ministers and to tell us that you have asked a committee to meet. We have high expectations and some of us have kids at schools and some are dealing with covid in our homes and workplaces let alone churches and mosques. We had such high expectations, some even cancelled trips to various shops and markets to buy ginger and garlic. Only for you to bark about nothing??? Where were the lowered flags for the hundreds that have already died? You… Read more »
Zeze can’t solve the problem, mwatani o siku. Zeze is just a marketer who knows how to talk. I wonder what lies he gave o siku to convince him that he can handle this review. All the reform meetings he held at nocma, escom, egenco, mera etc have achieved nothing. And you add this? Why not try Give Prof John chisi
Very true despite our political affiliation this one must be a team work in all corners of our beloved country for quick recovery and healing. God is able! Indeed we have lost great sons and daughters for our mother Malawi.Iam from previous government but i agreed to what Mr President has said lets join hands for better Malawi.
Zafika pamphuno tsono
Abwana pepani chifukwa cha ifa ya nduna ziwiri. Koma panopa ku Malawi kulibe disaster. Find another word. Disaster is associated with ‘sudden’ what is sudden with Covid-19? the phenomenon has been with us since March 2020. What is emergency in the current situation? What is that we have done wrong that we will want donor support? One would expect atleast a word about how do we get vaccinated. This is sleeping on duty. Anthu anu atumizeni ku Sukulu because this is embarrassing. We are fighting to stop this begging culture, unfortunately you are bringing it again. Please this is not… Read more »
Bwana musataye nthawi ndi a Malawi order as soon as possible covid19 vaccination for yourself, Veep, cabinet ministers, judges and other VIPs and show it live on TV when you will be taking the jab just like other leaders are doing elsewhere. Ife our concern is you, you must rule your 5 years ena asalowere pawindow. Ena panopa mtima uli dyokodyoko kufuna mutaitenga kuti mufe ndie please get vaccinated as soon as possible. AMalawi olo mutachita kuvula kuwauza zoti tieni tisiye kupita ndi kudya kumaliro sangalore, olo kuti tizipita mmashift kunsika, tikwere ochepa modula minibus koma mopewa covid19, tizipemphera kunyumba,… Read more »
Ensure each distrist hospial and rural hospital has capacity to treat between 10 to 100 patients need oxygen at a time.
mobilize health workers, doctors and nurses and clinical officers , or to be oriented on standard COVID-19 treatment and support
Procure PPE for health workers
Make sure they have thier monies and logistics, transport etc
Get the essential drugs, dexamethazone etc
Then pray and hope for the best
Wanva iwe Lazalo ndi Chilima anthu oyika political interest over people lives, now test the work of your hands