Rains of terror cut off M1 Road at Enukweni in Mzimba: Diversion via Engucwini Road
The only reliable, Mzuzu-Karonga M1 road is impassable after culverts at Enukweni between Mzuzu and Bwengu in northern district of Mzimba collapsed due to heavy rains, rendering it impassable to motor vehicles.
Roads Authority spokesperson Portia Kajawa, however, said they have already identified a contractor, Chivundo Civil Engineering for rehabilitation.
She said, meanwhile, people should use the 38-kilometre Endongloweni-Chiyombe (around Kacheche area) via Engucwini road as a diversion.
But this earth road can lonely be used by vehicles of up to five tonne capacity as it also becomes impassable during the rainy season.
“As a permanent solution, a bailey bridge will be launched and the road authority is in the process of sourcing bailey parts from Mpatamanga,” Kajanga said.
Roads Authority chief executive officer Emmanuel Matapa said his office was given the mandate to construct and rehabilitate a number of roads nationwide.
He said M1 from Kamuzu International Airport junction to Mzimba Turn-off and the dilapidated Chiweta Road will also be upgraded.
The Lilongwe-Kasungu-Mzimba Turn-off Road is one of the driving nightmares in the country as it is riddled with potholes, narrow and has a worn-out shoulder.
Palichani apa! Go via lakeshore road to ‘appreciate’ the beauty of our roads! [Jacob Zuma once complimented Malawians on their quality roads]
State of roads in Malawi are both pathetic and embarrassing.
Chivundiko engineers have been there since before Christmas last year when the water in the river was very little. But they did not manage to solve the problem. Why didn’t you engage a competent company with vast experience to do the work. I suspect some corruption played a raw. All nepotism played a raw. Government be serious
The company is known for its substandard work.
ngakhale ife osadziwa za mmene zimakhalila , Tar wake akangowaza pamwamba .kuzila . miseu yomanga opanda foundation. olo munthu wamba opanda setifiketi ya Engineer atha kuonapo vuto. ma engineer analipo apa. Anthu wasted our taxes kudya mwakathithi then ma allowance pokatsekulila nseu umenewu.
it sucks.
vuto lakalekale ili nde wina kumati
malawi azasandutsa SINGAPORE..
mxiiii.
Road Authority in Malawi is useless….the so called M(from the south to songwe)the road isn’t even worthy to have such a name….it’s like a road going to a farm.
Road Authority,you have travelled,seen roads,why can’t you construct such roads(N1,2&3)…..you can’t even find pot holes on these roads… beautiful,flat&comfortable.
Msewu M1,cut.. wake up please Malawi R Authority..kikikiki
Pangani M1 wowoneka (brand new)with token gates….
Happy New Year.
Road authority should learn to inspect and repair culverts before they collapse. You mean the road authorities do not have a record of when the culverts were done, what was their lifespan and when should they have been replaced?
Inspection YES, Lifespan for a culvert I doubt…it can take as long as the road is in service. With changing settlement patterns the hydraulics may change which results in excess water to the inlet which was not designed for hence the need for periodic maintenance which may justify alternative structural configurations to cater for the flow regime changes….Well RA should always update the database on bridge and culvert inspection which I agree with you and might not even be available….
Mabvuto alipo
This part of the road was wrecked during last years rains and it seems the RA was happy to leave it in such a state. Why has it taken them so long to do the maintenance and rehabilitation works??? After the whole one year up to the next rainy period????? Im sure they cant explain this delay???Ths isn’t on. And its only fair that the funders of this project source their own engineers to ensure that they construct a proper structure and ensure value for money. The RA shouldn’t be involved at all. European Union and EU Inv Bank its… Read more »