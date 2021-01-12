Govt refuses to close schools amid Covid-19 cases spike
Government has refused to bow down to pressure to close all schools as the country continues to face unprecedented rising cases of coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).
The country is experiencing a rising death toll from the virus pandemic and the tertiary education institutions has been hit with cases and two deaths of academic staff in the past one week.
But the Ministry of Education says it is aware of the rise in cases of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
“As a Ministry, we are closely monitoring the situation and working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.
“Our decision making will be based on professional advice from the public health experts,” says the ministry in a statement.
The statement says for now, the policy to have all schools open is what is in force.
“As regards compliance to Covid-19 measures in education institutions, the Ministry continues to do assessments and spot checks to ensure there is full compliance and adherence to all the Covid-19 preventive measures and guidelines that were circulated to all stakeholders,” says the ministry.
Malawi has recently seen a surge in coronavirus cases. Since Thursday, the country has been confirming more cases than ever recorded.
Kodi bwanji ma decision athu ali opepera? Covid yosaopsa ija mudatseka masukulu. Now kwabwera covid manyeretsayi ndiye mukutsekulira ma sukulu kukana kutseka
closing school yes, it will be good for the children in well to do areas but one like me from mchesi, mtandire, chinsapo, i feel kids are are safer at school because teachers monitor them.In poor areas mentioned, our children spend the whole day in parked video shows thats my worry
Alternatively have the key classes only. And the rest do online, oh we ain’t good enough to administer online classes.
And look now two ministers gone, we are not proactive as a nation. Now what the task force?????????????????????????????
Trash!!!
At what point do you become concerned with the situation? We’ve just lost 2 ministers, and you’re still adamant? Ego or what? Or blatant lack of leadership!! Let the school open koma ine ana anga samapitako until the situation improves.
I agree with this one on schools. We cannot afford this anymore and we will make our children lose focus on education. Already we are mourning the 140,000 thousand whose future has been made uncertain for not getting secondary school places. That is killing. You want to kill more by closing schools. The death rate from coronavirus is very low world wide and the recovery rate is very high. Malaria and other disease are killing more people than covid-19. Most of those succumbing to covid-19 are the old and those with underlying issues like diabetes and asthma. We need to… Read more »
Schools are following Covid prevention measures and procedures while there are so many places and events operating without following any prevention measures. Closing schools can not be a lasting solution as there are so many people employed in private schools who will end up being unemployed amidst this stiff economy. How will there families survive? A lot of them have remained unemployed due to a poor planning closure happened in 2020 as most of the private schools have not managed to re-open. As a country, we should look at long-term solutions which will be helpful to all Malawians rather than… Read more »
Nzeru zawekha zinaviika nsima mmadzi. Inu a Chakwera ndi inu aChilima kufooka kwanu paulamuliro kuphweteketsa a Malawi onse. Inu ikakugwirani nthendayi ndi pamene mungamathe kupanga chiganizo. Yesani kufunsa nzeru kwamaiko ayandikana nao. Pajanso munati simudziwa kanthu mudziwafunsa. Ma school pakali pano atsekedwe kaye. Chioopsyezo chachikulu ndi aziphunzitsi amene atha kutenga nthendayi kwa ana a school amene ali asymptomatic ndi kukapatsira banja lonse ndi anthu ena. Koteroku itakufalika ngati moto wolusa. Kodi aziphunzitsiwo akafa school yo ikhalaponso ngati ndiye ndi chimodzi modzi. Mmmm muvuta aChakwera ndi aChilima ndi boma lanu kukanika kupanga chiganizo. Ndiye auzeni mafumu azikupangirani chiganizo nanga simene mumati… Read more »
Government is waiting for results of fasting. Comedy at it’s best!
The Tonse Alliance govt is very stupid and by allowing schools to be open amidst the surge of covid 19 is just as good as putting peoples’ children in the frontline, exposing them to the pandemic more than ever before. Life of the people shd be number one priority and politicians want to see people dying like flies for them to admit the request being made. Making the matter worse, the testing is being done to those who have the signs/symptoms of the disease. This is one of the biggest errors, thats how the disease is fast spreading, carriers are… Read more »
Yes, let’s take advice from Bob Marley. Lol
To what extent has the Ministry provided PPE to our beloved teachers. These teachers are first and foremost, someone’s mother or father or son or daughter or brother etc before they are government employees. If the government is not providing adequate protection material to ensure that teachers are protected, do they look at teachers as sacrificial lambs? In future, when people talk about these things, they will ask one question: Where was the Teachers Association of Malawi (TUM), where was the HRDC? Why would they allow the massacre of Malawians due to poor and indecisive leadership in the midst of… Read more »
Yes I agree let schools close now now now! We should not wait any longer.