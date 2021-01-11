Wanderers  winger Richards out for at least six weeks

January 11, 2021 Jeromy Kadewere Be the first to comment

Struggling Mighty Wanderers have been dealt a major blow with the news that left winger Rapson Richards could miss up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Richards has lateral collateral ligament injury.

Richards  sustained the injury  during Saturday’s game against Karonga United.

The Nomads lost the game 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Rapson,  was stretchered off after he was brought down by  Sherriff Shamama and immediately he was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

According to  Wanderers team doctor, Samuel Matukuta, Rapson complained  of pain on his left knee which was also  swollen.

Matukuta said after an x-ray it was found out that there was no bone involvement  and no fracture

However, they found out that he suffered a lateral collateral ligament  tear and is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

“He will be put back slab for one week, before a full Plaster Of Paris  cylinder cast for 5 weeks,” said Matukuta.

Rapson joined the Nomads from Hangover United.

He joins Stanley Sanudi on the injury list for the Nomads following his knee injury during their 3-0 victory against TN Stars.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Prophet Bushiri opens Lilongwe high-tech studios  as international demand for services soars

The allure of   Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s online services continue to be globally irresistible with...

Close