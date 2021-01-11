Prophet Bushiri opens Lilongwe high-tech studios  as international demand for services soars

The allure of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s online services continue to be globally irresistible with the recent being the exponential rise of people accessing his services since he opened the high-tech Lilongwe Studios in Malawi.

On 31st December 2020 and on January 10th, Bushiri hosted Crossover Night and Grand Entrance Sunday respectively—both of which online services which have been accessed by over 100 million people.

Speaking to Nyasa Times on Monday, Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said that with Covid-19 menacing, it is expected that the church exploits every online opportunity to reach out to millions of people across the world through safety comfort of their homes.

“We have different mediums on how we do that. We connect people direct through conference technologies and, also, our number application, Major 1 Connect.

“These are processes are then shot and broadcasted to the entire world and aired on Prophetic Channel, Rainbow Television, our Facebook Channel and also our YouTube. All these mediums are huge and they enjoy growth with each passing day,” he said.

Nyondo added that through the high-tech Lilongwe Studios, Prophet Bushiri will continue his online global evangelism programmes which includes Monday Night Diplomatic Service, Sunday Services, Friday Night Midweek Service, Partnership Programmes, International Visitors Programmes and, most importantly, charity programmes.

