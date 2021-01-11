Blantyre youths takes further Chilima’s ‘Mindset Change’ to rural hinterland

Blantyre-based youth Organisation Young Achievers for Development (YAD) has taken a further step on the public lecturing titled ‘Mindset Change’ which was delivered by the Vice President Saulos Chilima in October last year by translating the message into Chichewa version with the title ‘Kusintha Kaganizidwe’ in order to give opportunity to the people especially those living in rural area who are less educated to understand the message.

YAD executive director Jefferson Milanzie told Nyasa Times that as young people whose organisation mainly work with communities largely in the rural have decided to come up with the idea after realizing that majority of the people who are singing the Mindset Change are only urban based Malawians who have good education background.

“Since the Mindset Change lecture was delivered most people in the village were eager to know, understand and be part of the message hence the idea to translate it into Chichewa language which is enjoyed by over 85% in the rural areas,” said Milanzie.

He added that the organisation is planning to meet and present the proposed Chichewa version of Kusintha Kaganizidwe (Mindset Change) to Chilima for his consent and subsequent public lecture which YAD is organising.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!