Minister Chiumia blasts Netball Association of Malawi over Mwawi

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Grace Chiumia has warned some Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) leaders to stop playing political games instead of developing the sport.
Chiumia made the remarks when she presided over the Presidential Netball finals in Blantyre on Saturday.
“This is my second time in this ministry and before I was here, there were issues to do with politics whereby leaders are trying to pull down these girls as there some girls whom they favour,” she said.
Chiumia noted that the netball authorities failed to acknowledge the presence of Australia-based Malawi Queens’ star power Mwawi Kumwenda or give her an opportunity to inspire netball players with a speech
“We need to recognise her; she is our pride and our celebrity,” said Chiumia who called Mwawi to the podium to make a speech.
Speaking tough in the presence of NAM president Khungekile Matiya and general secretary Carol Bapu, Chiumia warned that “it is high time you end netball politics at NAM.”
She added: “Those who are still politicising sports let them resign.”
But Matiya says there’s no netball politics and the body will continue to work and associate with everyone towards the development of the game.
"Let me assure the nation that Mwayi Kumwenda is our girl, she is a person that everybody looks up to. There is no politics at NAM and everything is okay, we are working as an association towards the development of netball in Malawi," she said.
It is true Madam chiumia that there is politics at NAM.They don't like her,they forget one thing that she is the only most talented shooter in Africa and maybe number 2 or 3 in the world.Our Netball team is going down so it's high time that you put some sense to these NAM leaders.Mwawi is a Legend and a motivator to the youths and we are proud of her.There is world cup this year please stop these politics Madam khungikire(this name kkkkkk) and Carol Bapu so that you can bring those good old days back.I LOVE THE OLD MAN….SIR GRIFFIN…