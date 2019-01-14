Dwangwa Utd warns Bullets on Manyozo

Drama as Dwangwa United has accused champions Nyasa Big Bullets for signing Ben Manyozo,who the sugar cane growers claims he still has a running contract with the club.

Bullets signed the Under-23 midfielder last week on a four-year deal.

However, Dwangwa United general secretary,Samson Zimba said Manyozo has a running contract and warned Bullets to stay away from their player.

“We are just hearing about his move to Bullets from the social media otherwise we have not been communicated officialy.What we know is that Manyozo has a running contract with us,”said Zimba.

According to Dwangwa United, Manyozo penned a two year contract.

However, Manyozo refused Dwangwa’s sentiments stating he has no contract with them.

“I do not have any contract with Dwangwa and l even asked Casper Jangale from FAM on the matter,” he said.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) recently asked clubs and players to adhere to transfer rules and regulations to avoid misunderstandings.

Said Sulom general secretary Williams Banda: “For the transfers to be orderly and successful, there are procedures and guidelines which are contained under the Rules and Regulations of the League.

“We, therefore, urge the teams as well as players to follow the laid down procedures.”

He said teams should follow domestic player transfer system (DPTS) and Mpira Connect in processing player transfers.

On his part, FAM licensing and compliance manager Casper Jangale urged the teams to avoid player-tapping as transfers will only be processed in accordance with player’s status.

