Minister gives businessman 14 days to demolish fence in school land

Government says it has given businessman 14 days to demolish a fence at Magwero primary school in Lilongwe for allegedly encroaching the land.

Minister of Lands Symon Vuwa Kaunda says if the Malawian of Asian origin identified as Almeida only fails to comply with the order, the government will demolish it after the expiry of the notice on December 27.

“He has encroached the land and also started construction without the approval of government,” said Kaunda.

This comes only a week after Lilongwe city council demolished a fence belonging to another Asian businessman at Livimbo school in the capital city for encroaching the government land.

Joint parliamentary committee members of Legal Affairs Committee and Transport and Public Infrastructure on Friday visited the school.

The committee is investigating the alleged sale of the public school land to Almeida.

Chairperson of the committee Kezzie Msukwa said about two acres of the land was illegally sold to Almeida.

He said the committee would summon all relevant stakeholders on the matter to get to the bottom of it.

