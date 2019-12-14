Pilot abandons Malawian Airline passengers in Lilongwe 

Malawian Airline passengers who had travelled from Chileka Airport on their way to Lusaka through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Saturday were in for a shock when their pilot abandoned them in the Capital City.

As usual, airline officials were not forthcoming with information which caused the undue delay of the plane to take off at Kamuzu International Airport.

They disembarked from the plane to find out from the information desk at the airport just to learn that the pilot who flew them from Chileka was too tired to continue with his journey to Lusaka and other destinations.

The officers at the information desk said the airline was waiting for another pilot who was in the city.

However, the other pilot took hours to arrive.

This follows sudden cancellations of flights, at least three in just less than two weeks as cabin crew is protesting over low salaries and poor working conditions.

